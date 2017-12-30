HOTLINE: WINTER WONDERLAND

With DJs:

Blondie K & subOctave (Fringe)

Mario Muse (The Queen is Dead)

Candy & 2nite (Harder Better Faster Stronger)

Haute Toddy (Indie Cent)

Damon (Club Gossip)

Starr (Boy Division)

Netik (Turbo Drive)

Bit (Club Satori)

Photo Room Photography by: Mark Sandstorm

Club Photography by: Deb Leal

San Francisco's MEGA Indie Dance Party is back for a Winter Wonderland Bash! 10 DJs, 2 Floors, 1 Epic Night of Indie Music.

LCD Soundsystem, Grimes, Killers, Strokes, Empire of the Sun, The Smiths, Passion Pit, MGMT, Capital Cities, Chvrches, The White Stripes, Cut Copy, Daft Punk, Franz Ferdinand, The XX, RAC, Justice, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Hot Chip, Blur, Classixx and more.

Follow Hotline on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hotlinesf/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-29.html

indie rock. indie pop. britpop.

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.