House Music Pop Up: Crash Course Takeover
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Main Room:
RCA
Watts
DJKngdm
D!sha
Local DJ collective Crash Course will be taking over the main room! Since 2018, Crash Course has been a bubbling collective of innovative musicians, underground DJs, and visual artists from the San Francisco Bay Area. They began as a movement to expose the wide range of music that exists in the world to the Bay. They've since made a name that resonates with audiences of diverse and eclectic tastes in art and music. RCA, Watts, DJKNGDM & D!SHA will be playing all the little subgenres that fall under the House Umbrella on Saturday, September 21st!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-21.html
house. deep house. tech house. tropical house. afro house.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$12 after;
$20 door.
