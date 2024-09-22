House Music Pop Up: Crash Course Takeover

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

HOUSE MUSIC POP UP: CRASH COURSE TAKEOVER

Main Room:

RCA

Watts

DJKngdm

D!sha

Local DJ collective Crash Course will be taking over the main room! Since 2018, Crash Course has been a bubbling collective of innovative musicians, underground DJs, and visual artists from the San Francisco Bay Area. They began as a movement to expose the wide range of music that exists in the world to the Bay. They've since made a name that resonates with audiences of diverse and eclectic tastes in art and music. RCA, Watts, DJKNGDM & D!SHA will be playing all the little subgenres that fall under the House Umbrella on Saturday, September 21st!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-21.html

house. deep house. tech house. tropical house. afro house.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$12 after;

$20 door.

