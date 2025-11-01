HOUSE MUSIC POP-UP

Main Room:

Lefty

Darling Cool

Fontaine

Joog Mac

Andy

Lil Rav4

Join us for House Music Pop-Up, a celebration of the music that originated in Chicago but keeps our city up after dark. It's a night where the 4-on-the-floor drum pattern takes over, bringing together all the city's real steppers and the bay's most locked-in DJs. High-quality sound, immersive lights, and a crowd that's all about the music. No frills, no gimmicks -- just pure groove that keeps you moving until the early hours. Come ready to dance, connect, and experience all the 120 BPM deep cuts.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-10.html

house. deep house. tech house. tropical house. afro house.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.