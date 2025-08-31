House Music Pop-Up
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
HOUSE MUSIC POP-UP
Above DNA:
Mackswell
Cake Walk
Miss Gia
Andy
Join us for House Music Pop-Up, a celebration of the music that originated in Chicago but keeps our city up after dark. It's a night where the 4-on-the-floor drum pattern takes over, bringing together all the city's real steppers and the bay's most locked-in DJs. High-quality sound, immersive lights, and a crowd that's all about the music. No frills, no gimmicks -- just pure groove that keeps you moving until the early hours. Come ready to dance, connect, and experience all the 120 BPM deep cuts.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-30d.html
house. deep house. tech house. tropical house. afro house.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
