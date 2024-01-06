HOUSE MUSIC POP-UP NIGHT

Main Room:

Snaq

Dmntwnk

Sneakerz

Boots and Cats and Boots and Cats! House music beats all night long in the Main room! Local DJ heroes Snaq, Dmntwnk, and Sneakerz will keep you dancing all night long!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-31.html

house.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

trew

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.