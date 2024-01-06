House Music Pop-Up Night
HOUSE MUSIC POP-UP NIGHT
Main Room:
Snaq
Dmntwnk
Sneakerz
Boots and Cats and Boots and Cats! House music beats all night long in the Main room! Local DJ heroes Snaq, Dmntwnk, and Sneakerz will keep you dancing all night long!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-31.html
house.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
