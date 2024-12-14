House Music Pop Up
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
HOUSE MUSIC POP UP
Main Room:
Mackswell
5lowers
Kat Jabba
Shruggs
Lounge: Nice & Slow R&B Lounge
4rv
Jazz
Andy
Join us for House Music Pop-Up, a celebration of the music that originated in Chicago but keeps our city up after dark. It's a night where the 4-on-the-floor drum pattern takes over, bringing together all the city's real steppers and the bay's most locked-in DJs. High-quality sound, immersive lights, and a crowd that's all about the music. No frills, no gimmicks -- just pure groove that keeps you moving until the early hours. Come ready to dance, connect, and experience all the 120 BPM deep cuts.
Nice & Slow: DNA Lounge's new R&B dance party! Join us for a night of classic and new R&B along DJ sets from some of the best and upcoming DJs in The Bay! if you like to sing your heart out on the dance floor with your friends then Nice & Slow is you for you!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-13.html
house. r&b.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 day of show.
