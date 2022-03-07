Sneakerz presents

HOUSE POP-UP PARTY

Above DNA:

Frank Nitty

Amber Leigh

Meikee Magnetic

Elevener

Dazzle Room:

Romhak

Space Cadet

Pop Up!! 'Cause nothing beats Saturday night excitement of a pop-up party! Come POP with expert DJs throwing down all night - Good vibes, good music, good people!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-02d.html

house. breaks.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$7 advance;

$10 door.