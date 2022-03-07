House Pop-Up Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Sneakerz presents
HOUSE POP-UP PARTY
Above DNA:
Frank Nitty
Amber Leigh
Meikee Magnetic
Elevener
Dazzle Room:
Romhak
Space Cadet
Pop Up!! 'Cause nothing beats Saturday night excitement of a pop-up party! Come POP with expert DJs throwing down all night - Good vibes, good music, good people!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-02d.html
house. breaks.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$7 advance;
$10 door.
Info
credits
Concerts & Live Music, This & That