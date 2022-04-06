House Pop-Up Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Sneakerz presents
HOUSE POP-UP PARTY
Above DNA:
Sonny Daze
Axel Holmes
Delodaze
Obsydian
626
Pop Up!! 'Cause nothing beats Friday night excitement of a pop-Up party! Come Pop with expert 4x4 artists throwing down all night - Good vibes, good music, good people!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-03d.html
house. techno.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$7 advance;
$10 door.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That