House Worx: House Anthems All Night Long
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Pauz presents
HOUSE WORX: HOUSE ANTHEMS ALL NIGHT LONG
Main Room:
Salenie Beanie
Only the best all night. No filler. Celebrate the biggest tracks in house music by your favorite artists, from John Summit to Chris Lake, Dom Dolla to Mochakk. A true rave experience in a club environment. Be part of the revolution. The dancefloor is calling.
A Tribute TO The Music of: John Summit | Dom Dolla | Chris Lake | MK | Fisher | Pawsa | Sosa | Mochakk | Fred Again.. | Matroda | Gorgon City | Eli Brown | Wax Motif | Mau P | Camelphat | Vintage Culture | Noizu + many more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-14.html
tech house. deep tech.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
