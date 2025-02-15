Pauz presents

HOUSE WORX: HOUSE ANTHEMS ALL NIGHT LONG

Main Room:

Salenie Beanie

Only the best all night. No filler. Celebrate the biggest tracks in house music by your favorite artists, from John Summit to Chris Lake, Dom Dolla to Mochakk. A true rave experience in a club environment. Be part of the revolution. The dancefloor is calling.

trew

A Tribute TO The Music of: John Summit | Dom Dolla | Chris Lake | MK | Fisher | Pawsa | Sosa | Mochakk | Fred Again.. | Matroda | Gorgon City | Eli Brown | Wax Motif | Mau P | Camelphat | Vintage Culture | Noizu + many more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-14.html

tech house. deep tech.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.