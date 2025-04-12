Performing Live:

HOUSE OF HARM

PAST SELF

With DJs:

Omar

Josh Yule

House of Harm is a night owl's call back to the birth of new wave. Dark, seedy, intense and also frenetic, emotional and upbeat. One second you're brooding in the back of the bar, furious at whoever's scorned you. The next, you're shaking and twisting your cares away under the glittering lights of the dancefloor. Their new album, Playground, builds and expands upon the three-piece's enthralling shadow-pop sound, a mix of midnight atmospherics, 90s era jangle pop, and contagious synth drenched hooks.

Past self is a Las Vegas-based Darkwave and Shoegaze band. Known for their swirling guitar tones, distinct image, and unique blend of Korean and English lyrics that the band has dubbed \"K-Goth,\" they've quickly gathered the attention of the wider goth scene as a whole.

San Francisco scenemaker DJ Omar of Popscene fame has been keeping San Francisco on its dancing feet for the past decade. A DJ with an eclectic array of musical tastes and cultures, there's no predicting what comes next - anything from disco to electro to goth. DJ Omar will be playing b2b with Cruel Summer guitarist Josh Yule before, between and after the bands!

synthpop. post-punk. darkwave. k-gothic.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$22 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-03d.html

Watch and listen:

House of Harm: Carousel: https://youtu.be/LGf6AzcEzNw

Past Self: 녹슨 칼: https://youtu.be/wcU0uP5hlQQ