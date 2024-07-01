Housebroken
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
HOUSEBROKEN
Main Room:
Dancey Pelosi (Corrine)
P Kitty
Kandi Kicks
Screwtape
Yerba
Get ready to drop the beat and break the leash at \"Housebroken\" the ultimate EDM pop-up party that's sure to have tails wagging and feet tapping! Join us in a transformed space where the beats are as fresh as the scent of a newly cleaned carpet. Our DJ will be spinning tracks that will have you grooving and moving, and the dance floor is open to showcase your best paw-ty moves. Glow-in-the-dark tennis balls, neon leashes, and Led collars will light up the night as we celebrate the harmony between beats and well-behaved pups. So, leash up your excitement and come join the fur-midable party where the only rule is to dance like no one's watching (but the squirrels might be). It's time to unleash the EDM doggy madness at \"Housebroken\"!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-06.html
house. hickcore. techno. d+b. bass.
9pm - after hours.
21+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 day of show.
