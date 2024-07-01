HOUSEBROKEN

Main Room:

Dancey Pelosi (Corrine)

P Kitty

Kandi Kicks

Screwtape

Yerba

Get ready to drop the beat and break the leash at \"Housebroken\" the ultimate EDM pop-up party that's sure to have tails wagging and feet tapping! Join us in a transformed space where the beats are as fresh as the scent of a newly cleaned carpet. Our DJ will be spinning tracks that will have you grooving and moving, and the dance floor is open to showcase your best paw-ty moves. Glow-in-the-dark tennis balls, neon leashes, and Led collars will light up the night as we celebrate the harmony between beats and well-behaved pups. So, leash up your excitement and come join the fur-midable party where the only rule is to dance like no one's watching (but the squirrels might be). It's time to unleash the EDM doggy madness at \"Housebroken\"!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-06.html

house. hickcore. techno. d+b. bass.

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.