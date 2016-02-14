How Sweet it is – Rod Russell Valentine’s concert

<p>Join internationally known singer and pianist Rod Russell for an intimate Valentine’s concert at the Creekside theatre February 13<sup>th</sup>.</p>

<p>Relive the romance of the music you love from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Rod thrills audiences with songs by Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles, Floyd Cramer, Kenny Rogers, Billy Joel and many more.</p>

<p>Doors open at 7pm / Show starts at 7:30pm</p>

<p>Tickets $30 | $27 seniors (age 55+) includes service fees & taxes</p>

<p>Call 250-766-9309 for tickets.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-12009' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rod-Russell-Valentines-concert-Feb-13-2016-791x1024.jpg' alt='Rod Russell Valentines concert Feb 13 2016' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rod-Russell-Valentines-concert-Feb-13-2016-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rod-Russell-Valentines-concert-Feb-13-2016-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Rod-Russell-Valentines-concert-Feb-13-2016-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>