How to Find a Business Partner

For most start-ups, finding a partner can seem to be the solution to many typical issues: financial, operational, stress,... This session aims at helping you understand the questions you need to ask yourself to decide whether you need a partner and if so, how to look for one.

The presenter - Luma Saqqaf is the co-owner and executive chairman of Ajyal Group Limited, managing its portfolio of companies and assets in Europe and the Middle East primarily in the retail fashion, textile manufacturing, real estate as well as education sectors. She is also the founder and creative director of the premium women wear brand BYLUMA.

MORE ABOUT THE EXPERT

Luma is a director and board member of fashion companies and investment committees and funds in Europe and the Middle East including Casa Luzmila SL - Spain, Gordon Investments – Spain (a fund focusing on investing in SME’s in Spain); Abaluza LLC – Jordan (Fashion retail); VIP Fund - USA (a venture philanthropy fund investing (and developing) EdTech, MediaTech and FinTech start-ups in Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq). Luma also is a business mentor working regularly with growing companies, start-ups, and social enterprises.

Luma’s legal career spanned over 18 years having practiced at two “magic circle” law firms namely Allen & Overy and, subsequently Linklaters where she was a finance partner and the head of the global Islamic finance group.

