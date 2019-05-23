Hub Dot Barcelona: The Truth About Beauty

(English below)

Únete a nosotros para celebrar “The Truth About Beauty” al Anthropologie, Donde? la emblemática Passeig de Gràcia / Paseo de Gracia!

Estudiar la belleza es como conjurar lo inexplicable. A simple vista, la puedes apreciar en un amanecer, en la risa de un niño, en ropa y artesanías tradicionalmente elaboradas, pero sobretodo la verás en la autenticidad de una historia.

Y verla es como enamorarse.

Déjate llevar por la belleza que te mostraremos en nuestro próximo evento. Te inspiraremos a través de historias reales de cómo la belleza viaja por todas las etapas de la vida.

Ven y celebra la fuerza de tu belleza interior: tus ideas y tus pasiones; y con nuestra Alquimia, conocerás a nuevas personas, sus historias y podrás establecer nuevas conexiones auténticas e inesperadas

==================================================

Come join us for "The Truth About Beauty" at Anthropologie Europe's beautiful store on the prestigious Passeig de Gracia!

Chancing upon beauty is like conjuring the inexplicable. Yet in plain view it is seen in a sunrise, a child's laugh, in exquisitely made clothes and crafts, and in the authenticity of a story.

And seeing it feels like falling in love.

Come fall in love with us as we take you on a journey of inspiration, through stories of beauty from different people in different stages of their lives.

Come and celebrate the strength of your beauty within: your ideas, and your passions; and with our Alchemy meet new people, hear their stories and make new beautiful, inexplicable connections.

