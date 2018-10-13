HUBBA HUBBA REVUE: VAMPIRES

Performers TBA!

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: Preferred seating is sold by the chair. Seating is at cocktail tables on the main floor, and against the railing on the balcony. Reserved seating ticket-holders will be given wristbands and seated at the event by the Hubba Hubba Revue staff. Individuals and groups with odd numbers may be seated together and share tables. Large parties are encouraged to buy tickets as a single purchase.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right in front of the stage, including admission for five and bottle service!

VIP Booths: These are against the wall with a good view of the stage and include admission for six and bottle service.

Follow Hubba Hubba Revue on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/hubbahubbarevue

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 gen. adm.;

$25 balcony seating;

$30 main floor seating.

http://www.hubbarevue.com/