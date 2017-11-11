HUBBA HUBBA REVUE: WILD KINGDOM

Featuring performances by:

Rita Lynch (Rome, Italy)

Jack Dagger & Blanche Bourgeois (Los Angeles, CA)

Fever Blister (Cleveland, OH)

Angie Cakes (Los Angles, CA)

Ivizia Dankini (Portland, OR)

Vector Vervain (Portland, OR)

The Sizzling Sirens

Honey Lawless, Gigi d'Flower & Moose Knuckle

Ophelia Coeur de Noir & Maggie Motorboat

Major Suttle-Tease

Frankie Fictitious

Sgt. Die Wies

Luma Jaguar

Ava Lanche

Lady Satan

Red Velvet

Vixi Vale

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish & Alexa Von Kickinface

Shakin' base camp with the platters that matter:

Meikee Magnetic (Turbo Drive)

Stalwart explorers, sexy beasts, and the wildest wildlife in burlesque! Gear up for adventure with The National Hubbagraphic Society, and join us on an expedition guaranteed to be naughty by nature!

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: Preferred seating is sold by the chair. Seating is at cocktail tables on the main floor, and against the railing on the balcony. Reserved seating ticket-holders will be given wristbands and seated at the event by the Hubba Hubba Revue staff. Individuals and groups with odd numbers may be seated together and share tables. Large parties are encouraged to buy tickets as a single purchase.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right in front of the stage, including admission for five and bottle service!

VIP Booths: These are against the wall with a good view of the stage and include admission for six and bottle service.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 Gen. Adm.;

$25 Balcony Seating;

$30 Main Floor Seating.

