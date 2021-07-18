HUBBA HUBBA REVUE

Featuring performances by:

Pole performer Sexy Dolli

Acrobat Joanna Animal

Jonbenet Butterbuns

Ashanti Altovese

Szandora LaVey

Maggie Powers

trew

Blue Charisma

Pearl E. Gates

Zara Bohéme

Bo Vixxen

CELLISTA -- http://www.cellista.net/

Joshua Icban & Dem One

...and the Hubba Hubba Revue Go-Go dancers!

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish

Alexa Von Kickinface

Juicy D. Light

With DJ:

Mr. Washington (Ya Mamma's Basement)

Stick around after Hubba for Bootie Mashup, with another set of burlesque at 11:11PM!

San Francisco's world-famous burlesque & variety show heats up your Summer with a star-studded showcase of circus acts, live music and the tops in tease! Get your seated tickets and buckle up, because live entertainment is back!

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: Preferred seating is sold by the chair. Seating is at cocktail tables on the main floor, and against the railing on the balcony. Reserved seating ticket-holders will be given wristbands and seated at the event by the Hubba Hubba Revue staff. Individuals and groups with odd numbers may be seated together and share tables. Large parties are encouraged to buy tickets as a single purchase.

Pizza Special: A table for five, admission for five, and a large two topping pizza!

Front Row VIP: A table for five right in front of the stage, including admission for five and bottle service!

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, downstairs, with a good view of the stage and include admission for six and bottle service.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/07-17a.html

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

doors @ 7pm;

show 7:30pm - 10pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $25;

Balcony Seating: $30 limited advance;

$35 after;

Main Floor Seating: $30 limited advance;

$35 after.

http://www.hubbarevue.com/