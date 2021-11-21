HUBBA HUBBA REVUE

Performers TBA!

San Francisco's world-famous burlesque and variety revue returns live to the main stage at DNA Lounge!

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: Preferred seating is sold by the chair. Seating is at cocktail tables on the main floor, and against the railing on the balcony. Reserved seating ticket-holders will be given wristbands and seated at the event by the Hubba Hubba Revue staff. Individuals and groups with odd numbers may be seated together and share tables. Large parties are encouraged to buy tickets as a single purchase.

Pizza Special: A table for five, admission for five, and a large two topping pizza!

Front Row VIP: A table for five right in front of the stage, including admission for five and bottle service!

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, downstairs, with a good view of the stage and include admission for six and bottle service.

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

Doors @ 7pm;

show 7:30pm - 10pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $25;

Balcony Seating: $30 limited advance;

$35 after;

Main Floor Seating: $30 limited advance;

$35 after.

http://www.hubbarevue.com/