HVDES

Main Room:

Hvdes

Dazzles

Vanthe

Reign

Hvdes brings a blackhearted yet electrifying energy to the world of electronic music, blending her roots in alternative and punk scenes with her classically trained talents. Known for her gritty, signature sound, she has released on prestigious labels like Kannibalen, mau5trap, and Monstercat, carving a unique lane for herself in the industry. With collaborations alongside Bring Me The Horizon and Masked Wolf and a history of global touring, Hvdes offers a fierce and sinister sound that speaks to the misfits and misunderstood.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-21.html

dubstep.

10pm - 3am.

21+ with ID.

trew

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$27 door.