IAMX -- https://www.facebook.com/iamxofficial

Plus guests, TBA!

The return of the beautifully dark cult electronic project IAMX, featuring Chris Corner and his live band for the first time since 2019, performing muscular IAMX classics as well as new material from two full-length albums, to be released in conjunction with each leg of the tour. Expect IAMX's psycho-sexual explosive and passionate performance paired with striking theatrical lights, visuals, filth glam and the never-ending existential need to become one with the audience.

indie. electronic rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$33 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-28.html

Watch and listen:

Iamx: Happiness: https://youtu.be/k58LRJ3tIdg

Iamx: Stardust: https://youtu.be/3nwBKcbFUPs

Iamx: Kiss And Swallow: https://youtu.be/eUIk3JaaKiU