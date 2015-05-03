Ice-breaker Tennis Social

to Google Calendar - Ice-breaker Tennis Social - 2015-05-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ice-breaker Tennis Social - 2015-05-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ice-breaker Tennis Social - 2015-05-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ice-breaker Tennis Social - 2015-05-03 19:00:00

Woodsdale Tennis Courts @ 3724 Woodsdale Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1Y5, Canada

<p><strong> Come out and meet fellow local players to hit with</strong></p>

<p><strong>Join the Tennis club if desired</strong></p>

<p><strong>FREE DEMO DAY of Tennis Raquets!</strong></p>

<p><strong>And great deals on tennis gear on hand!</strong></p>

<p><strong>FREE BBQ Hot Dogs and food for tennis players!</strong></p>

<p><strong>EVERYONE, and ALL levels and ages Welcome!</strong></p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-11063' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/tennis-teen.jpg' alt='tennis teen' width='253' height='199' /></p>

Info
Woodsdale Tennis Courts @ 3724 Woodsdale Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1Y5, Canada
to Google Calendar - Ice-breaker Tennis Social - 2015-05-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ice-breaker Tennis Social - 2015-05-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ice-breaker Tennis Social - 2015-05-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ice-breaker Tennis Social - 2015-05-03 19:00:00