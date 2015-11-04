<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=50600'>In Camera Council Meeting Notice.</a></p>

<p>Under the <em>Community Charter</em>, In Camera Council Meetings are not open to the public.</p>

<p><a href='mailto:admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for more information.</p>

