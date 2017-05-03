<p style='margin: 0px 0px 9px; color: rgb(77, 77, 77); text-transform: none; text-indent: 0px; letter-spacing: normal; font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; word-spacing: 0px; white-space: normal; box-sizing: border-box; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-color: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px;'>View the<span class='Apple-converted-space'><span style='color: rgb(77, 77, 77); font-family: Helvetica;'> </span></span><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=65840'>In Camera Council Meeting Notice</a>.</p>

<p style='margin: 0px 0px 9px; color: rgb(77, 77, 77); text-transform: none; text-indent: 0px; letter-spacing: normal; font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; word-spacing: 0px; white-space: normal; box-sizing: border-box; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-color: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px;'>Pursuant to Section 90 of the <em><span style='color: rgb(77, 77, 77); font-family: Helvetica;'>Community Charter</span></em>, In Camera meetings are not open to the public.</p>