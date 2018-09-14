Tangent Projects, Project 5 - In Search of Lost Time

September 15th - November 9th 2018, Bien Cuadrado Gallery, Barcelona. Opening night September 14th 7pm. There will also be performances on the weekend of September 29th - 30th. Sophie Heydel at Bien Cuadrado Gallery in Barcelona, 6pm on the 29th and Ely Daou at Groc Studios in Badalona, 1-9pm on the 30th September.

An exhibition exploring nostalgia, featuring work by Ely Daou, Kuba Dorabialski, Sophie Heydel, Katy B Plummer and Anna Sebastian.

Taking our cue from Marcel Proust's seminal work "In Search of Lost Time", the artists we are working with on this exhibition are all in some way or other drawn to the nostalgic elements of our common experience.

Please join us celebrating the opening of Tangent Projects, Project 5 - In Search of Lost Time, from 7pm on September 14th. All welcome!

