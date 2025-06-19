Incognika
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
INKOGNITA
LUCID
THE AMERICAN DREAM
THE HUMAN CONTORTION
Inkognita was formed in Omaha in 2024 and has been touring non stop honing their craft. The group's sound is a progressive/thrash vision with added death and groove metal elements.
Lucid play forklift certified hardcore thrash straight from the mountains of Nor Cal!
The American Dream plays the type of hardcore that put the Bay Area on the map. Gritty, Raw, Brutal!
The Human Contortion is an up and coming death core band from Hayward, CA.
metal. thrash. speed metal. extreme metal.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-18d.html
Info
credits