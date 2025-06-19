Performing Live:

INKOGNITA

LUCID

THE AMERICAN DREAM

THE HUMAN CONTORTION

Inkognita was formed in Omaha in 2024 and has been touring non stop honing their craft. The group's sound is a progressive/thrash vision with added death and groove metal elements.

Lucid play forklift certified hardcore thrash straight from the mountains of Nor Cal!

The American Dream plays the type of hardcore that put the Bay Area on the map. Gritty, Raw, Brutal!

The Human Contortion is an up and coming death core band from Hayward, CA.

metal. thrash. speed metal. extreme metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-18d.html