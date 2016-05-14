Incognito – using postcards to get teens talking

<p>Teens this event is just for you!</p>

<p><strong>Incognito: <em>using postcards to get teens talking </em></strong><strong>Event Date: </strong>Opening night, Friday, May 13th 6-9pm</p>

<p><strong>Location: </strong>Pop-Up Gallery located in the Art House (next to the Lake Country Art Gallery)</p>

<p><strong>Submission deadline: </strong>Saturday, May 7th <strong>Drop off locations: </strong>LC Art Gallery, Boys & Girls Club Teen Lounge, LC Health Planning</p>

<p>This upcoming exhibition, <strong>Incognito: </strong><em>using postcards to get teens talking, </em>is part of the Keep it Real: LC Youth Festival, May 13th,14th and 15th.</p>

<p><strong>Incognito: </strong><em>using postcards to get teens talking </em>is an exhibition about teens in Lake Country talking about issues that they are experiencing here in the community, whether it’s mental, physical, spiritual, or emotional. We are asking teens, ages 13-18, to anonymously create a postcard that reflects any emotion or thought, funny or serious or anything in between about their personal experiences in Lake Country. This is an opportunity for youth to be heard with- out judgement or criticism and shed some light on how young people are feeling and hopeful- ly start some conversations.</p>

<p>Postcards can be approximately 4×6’’ in size and can be in any medium (drawing, painting, collage, etc.). Drop off boxes will be located at the Lake Country Art Gallery, Boys & Girls Club Teen Lounge, LC Health Planning Society Office and the Lake Country Alliance Church.</p>

<p>Opening will be on Friday May 13th from 6-9pm with music, food and of course, post cards!</p>

<p><strong>Upcoming Events: </strong></p>

<p><strong>Incognito Submission Deadline: </strong>Saturday, May 7th</p>

<p><strong>Submission Deadline for Keep it Real: SideWalk Paint Project: </strong>Saturday April 23rd</p>

<p><strong>Keep it Real: LC Youth Festival: </strong>May 13, 14 and 15</p>

<p><strong><u>Lake Country Art Gallery:</u></strong> 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Rd Lake Country, British Columbia V4V 1T9</p>

<p><strong><u>Gallery Hours:</u></strong> Wed,Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun 10am-4pm (closed Mon-Tue)</p>

<p><strong><u>Contact:</u></strong> (250) 766 -1299 <a href='mailto:lakecountryartgallery@shaw.ca'>lakecountryartgallery@shaw.ca</a> <strong><a href='http://www.lakecountryartgallery.ca/'>www.lakecountryartgallery.ca</a></strong></p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-12685' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Incognito-poster-jpeg-194x300.jpg' alt='Incognito poster jpeg' width='194' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Incognito-poster-jpeg-194x300.jpg 194w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Incognito-poster-jpeg-768x1187.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Incognito-poster-jpeg-663x1024.jpg 663w' sizes='(max-width: 194px) 100vw, 194px' /></p>