Income Tax preparation assistance

Municipal Hall, Winfield Room @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p>Trained community volunteers can help qualified individuals prepare their income tax return.</p>

<p>Single people who earned less than $35,000 and couples who earned less than $40,000 in 2016 are eligible.  No appointment is necessary.</p>

<p>Come see Dave or Leona in the Winfield Room at Municipal Hall (10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.) <strong>Mondays 10:00am-noon from March 6 to April 3. </strong>Bring your tax papers/forms. </p>

