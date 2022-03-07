Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

INDIE NITE

Main Room:

DJ 2nite

Damon

DJ Bit

Welcome to Indie Nite, an Indie Rock + Indie Pop Dance Party for friends. For one special night, step into a time when Coachella was Indie and you could rock out to all your favorite bands in one place. On July 2nd, get ready to dance to all your favorite Indie Anthems by The Strokes, Tame Impala, Mgmt, Lcd Soundsystem, The Arcade Fire, The Arctic Monkeys, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Passion Pit, Vampire Weekend, Robyn, The Black Keys, The 1975, Franz Ferdinand & More!

trew

Experience:

• Indie music video projections

• Indie inspired performances

• Professional photographers

• Glittery Balloon Decorations

• And more surprises!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-02.html

indie rock. indie pop. indie dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.