DNA Lounge & Fringe SF present

INDIE OASIS: BIG GAY PRIDE PARTY

Main Room:

Blondie K -b2b- subOctave (Fringe SF)

Starr Noir

trew

Netik

Let's Celebrate Pride and SLAY all Day with Indie Oasis! Feat DJs from Fringe SF, Blondie K, subOctave & Starr Noir with Indie Oasis Alumni, Netik - bringing you six hours of day-time fun to celebrate PRIDE! All Bodies, Genders, Abilities welcome and celebrated! Get up early to Get Down all day with all your favorite Indie Rock, Pop & Dance jams with Not-So-Guilty Pleasures of treasured dance jams through the ages! Hear anything from Robyn, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes to Rhianna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga or get Lost in Odesza, Calvin Harris & Martin Solveig! There will be something for everyone! This party is purely to celebrate that LOVE IS LOVE and bring all of our communities together!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-28a.html

indie rock. indie pop. top 40 bangers.

3pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$10 door.