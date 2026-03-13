INDIE SLEAZE PLEASE: VS. EMO NIGHT

Above DNA:

Starr Noir

Plastic Disease

Dazzle Room:

Apollyon

Selena Catwoman

Indie Sleaze? Please! Where the glamorous and grimey come together to wear our sunglasses at night. Where the smudged eyeliner meets glitter on the dance floor. Dance to The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lcd Soundsystem, The Strokes & Mgmt. Get down with Miss Kittin, Adult and Peaches. Sing your heart out with Girl in Red, Lorde and the Killers...and so much more. Music, Fashion - let's get trashy!

But Wait, don't stop there when the rage fades - this time we're pairing up with Emo Night, let the emotions rise. Grab your friends, raise your drink, and scream every word to iconic Emo tracks from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, and will be playing New Tracks from your Local bands like Boi What, The Lucky Eejits, homvnkulus and more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-24d.html

indie. electroclash. emo. pop punk.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.