INDIE SLEAZE PLEASE

Above DNA:

Starr Noir

Sage

Nako

Dazzle Room:

TBA!

Indie Sleaze? Please! Its time for an Electroclash Halloween party! Where the glamorous and grimey come together to wear our sunglasses at night. Where the smudged eyeliner meets glitter on the dance floor. Dance to The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lcd Soundsystem, The Strokes & Mgmt. Get down with Miss Kittin, Adult and Peaches. Sing your heart out with Girl in Red, Lorde and the Killers...and so much more. Music, Fashion, Halloween Treats and sick Tricks on the dance floor!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-25d.html

indie rock. indie pop. electroclash. bloghouse.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.