INDIE SLEAZE PLEASE

Above DNA:

Starr Noir

Cole Grey

Dazzle Room:

TBA!

Indie Sleaze? PLEASE! Where the glamorous and grimey come together to wear our sunglasses at night. Where the smudged eyeliner meets glitter on the dance floor. Dance to The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes & MGMT. Get down with Miss Kittin, Adult and Peaches. Sing your heart out with Girl in Red, Lorde and The Killers...and so much more. Music, Fashion - let's get trashy!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-29d.html

indie rock. indie pop. electroclash. bloghouse.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.