Infekt + Samplifire
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
Main Room:
Infekt
Samplifire
Joogornot
Ecka
Anvbis
Christian Fial, also known as Infekt and FROOT, is a bass music artist and production tutor born in Bayreuth, Germany and is currently based in Montréal, Québec. Infekt creates riddim, trap and electronica.
Fial is an undisputed influence for the modern riddim and dubstep scenes, having created landmark tracks such as Raptor, Orgalorg and Sectumsempra, all of which heavily inspired and reinvigorated their respective genres with their minimal, yet complex sound design and catchy arrangements.
Samy Beyou, also known as Samplifire and GOOT, is a dubstep and electronica artist born in Paris, France and currently based in Los Angeles, California. As of 12th August 2019, Beyou is presently signed to Disciple Recordings and Disciple: Round Table.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-26.html
Watch and listen:
Infekt: https://youtu.be/mbhr9_UOrT4
Samplifire: Dead Zone: https://youtu.be/FrbzfMud2Bs
dubstep.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
