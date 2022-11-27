Vital & Olympus present

INFEKT + SAMPLIFIRE

Main Room:

Infekt

Samplifire

Joogornot

Ecka

Anvbis

Christian Fial, also known as Infekt and FROOT, is a bass music artist and production tutor born in Bayreuth, Germany and is currently based in Montréal, Québec. Infekt creates riddim, trap and electronica.



Fial is an undisputed influence for the modern riddim and dubstep scenes, having created landmark tracks such as Raptor, Orgalorg and Sectumsempra, all of which heavily inspired and reinvigorated their respective genres with their minimal, yet complex sound design and catchy arrangements.

Samy Beyou, also known as Samplifire and GOOT, is a dubstep and electronica artist born in Paris, France and currently based in Los Angeles, California. As of 12th August 2019, Beyou is presently signed to Disciple Recordings and Disciple: Round Table.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-26.html



9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.