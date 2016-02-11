Info Night: How to Become a Child Care Provider

<p>Come to our information night to learn more about the benefits of becoming a Registered License not Required (RLNR).</p>

<p>Some of the benefits and services are listed below.</p>

<p>CCRR Services:</p>

<ul>

<li>Onsite email/telephone consultation</li>

<li>Start-up support</li>

<li>Training in: – child development – behaviour strategies – health, safety and nutrition – working with families</li>

</ul>

<p>Benefits of becoming a RLNR: ~</p>

<ul>

<li>Increased Child Care Subsidy Rates</li>

<li>Free Child Care Referrals to your program ~</li>

<li>Low cost training</li>

<li>CCRR support</li>

<li>Child Care Operations Templates</li>

<li>Quality & Safe Child Care in your own home</li>

</ul>

<p>Date: <strong><u>Wednesday February 10 2016</u></strong></p>

<p>Cost: FREE</p>

<p>Time: 6:00-7:00pm</p>

<p>Location: Lake Country Municipal Hall; Winfield Room. 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country.</p>

<p>Pre-registration required by phone or email. <a href='mailto:resource@kelownachildcare.com'>resource@kelownachildcare.com</a></p>

<p>250-762-3536</p>

<p>Website: www.kelownachildcare.com</p>

<p>Funded by the Province of British Columbia View CCRR Services at: youtube.com/watch?v=wo01NVUqA78</p>