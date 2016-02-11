Info Night: How to Become a Child Care Provider
<p>Come to our information night to learn more about the benefits of becoming a Registered License not Required (RLNR).</p>
<p>Some of the benefits and services are listed below.</p>
<p>CCRR Services:</p>
<ul>
<li>Onsite email/telephone consultation</li>
<li>Start-up support</li>
<li>Training in: – child development – behaviour strategies – health, safety and nutrition – working with families</li>
</ul>
<p>Benefits of becoming a RLNR: ~</p>
<ul>
<li>Increased Child Care Subsidy Rates</li>
<li>Free Child Care Referrals to your program ~</li>
<li>Low cost training</li>
<li>CCRR support</li>
<li>Child Care Operations Templates</li>
<li>Quality & Safe Child Care in your own home</li>
</ul>
<p>Date: <strong><u>Wednesday February 10 2016</u></strong></p>
<p>Cost: FREE</p>
<p>Time: 6:00-7:00pm</p>
<p>Location: Lake Country Municipal Hall; Winfield Room. 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country.</p>
<p>Pre-registration required by phone or email. <a href='mailto:resource@kelownachildcare.com'>resource@kelownachildcare.com</a></p>
<p>250-762-3536</p>
<p>Website: www.kelownachildcare.com</p>
<p>Funded by the Province of British Columbia View CCRR Services at: youtube.com/watch?v=wo01NVUqA78</p>