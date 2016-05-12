Info Night: Opening a Child Care in your home

<p>OPENING A CHILD CARE IN YOUR HOME</p>

<p>Come to our FREE information night to learn more about the benefits of becoming a Registered License not Required (RLNR) child care. Some of the benefits and services are listed below.</p>

<p>CCRR Services: ~ Onsite email/telephone consultation ~Start-up support ~Training in: – child development</p>

<p>– behaviour strategies – health, safety and nutrition – working with families</p>

<p>Benefits of becoming a RLNR: ~ Increased Child Care Subsidy Rates ~Free Child Care Referrals to your program ~ Low cost training ~ CCRR support ~ Child Care Operations Templates ~ Quality & Safe Child Care in your own home</p>

<p> </p>

<p>Pre-registration required by phone or email.</p>

<p><a href='mailto:resource@kelownachildcare.com'>resource@kelownachildcare.com</a></p>

<p>250-762-3536</p>

<p>Website: <a href='http://www.kelownachildcare.com/'>www.kelownachildcare.com</a></p>

<p>Funded by the Province of British Columbia</p>

<p>View CCRR Services at:</p>

<p>youtube.com/watch?v=wo01NVUqA78</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-12528' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LNR-info-night-office-poster_LC_May-11-2016-1024x791.jpg' alt='LNR info night office poster_LC_May 11 2016' width='640' height='494' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LNR-info-night-office-poster_LC_May-11-2016-1024x791.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LNR-info-night-office-poster_LC_May-11-2016-300x232.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LNR-info-night-office-poster_LC_May-11-2016-768x594.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>

<p> </p>