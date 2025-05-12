Performing Live:

INHUMAN CONDITION

WRETCHED

TRASH PANDA

Inhuman Condition announced their arrival to the Florida Death Metal scene in the tail-end of 2020. A true metal supergroup, Inhuman Condition consists of Jeramie Kling (Overkill) on drums and vocals, Taylor Nordberg (Deicide) on guitar and Terry Butler (Obituary) on bass. Combining all their pedigrees of heaviness, they're created a unique blend of groove-laden thrashing death metal. Their brutal debut album Rat°God received rave reviews from the metal press and fans alike.

When Wretched emerged from North Carolina, in 2005, as a formidable force on the metal scene, their blending of melodic, death, technical and progressive metal captured ears immediately. 20 years into their career, they have just unleashed their new album Decay, which delves into existential themes, D&D-inspired mythology, and personal loss.

Trash Panda took their influences from the Florida metal scene and created a deathgrind band that blends death metal with slamming grooves.

metal. death metal. extreme metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$29 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-17.html

Watch and listen:

Inhuman Condition: Severely Lifeless: https://youtu.be/Gd8xPardcVg

Wretched: Decay: https://youtu.be/mZjOYC5Gzy8

Trash Panda: Valley of Junk: https://youtu.be/O_Qvh5KYHXk