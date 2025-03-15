Performing Live:

INSANITY

HELLHUNTER

PHANTASMAL ABYSS

Insanity are the cult death thrash pioneers that first used the early blast beat combined with technically brutal riffing in 1985. Insanity gained legendary status in the underground tape trading and fanzine circuit when their first demo was circulated worldwide. However, due to the untimely death of co-founder Joe DeZuniga and the first album label going defunct, the band remained relatively underground for many years. Their come back gained momentum after one of their songs was covered by metal legends Napalm Death. Insanity is back and ready to claim its place at the top of the metal hall of fame!

Hellhunter is a Bay Area blackened thrash outfit made up of seasoned metal veterans from the San Francisco metal scene. Their current lineup features Death Angels' Will Carroll pounding the skins. Their live shows are legendary, get there early for a full night of Nwobhm (New Wave of British Heavy Metal) inspired mayhem!

trew

Oakland, California's death metal masters, Phantasmal Abyss blend a lethal dose of blackened thrash, melodic-death, and the occasional foray into black 'n roll. Otherworldly vocals call from the dark like a banshee roaming an abandoned abbey, while pummeling beats provide the barbaric foundation for the brutal riffage and scathing leads.

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Will Carroll will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between the bands and after the show.

metal. thrash. speed metal.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-14d.html

Watch and listen:

Insanity: Morbid Lust: https://youtu.be/vl3qlY-UhZo