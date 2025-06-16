Performing Live:

INTERCEPTOR

DOOMSDAY

TRENCHER

COBWEB

Interceptor is the fastest growing old school, true heavy metal band in the U.S.! Smashing together the sounds of new wave of British heavy metal, speed metal, old school power metal, and southern rock, Interceptor will send a shockwave across any crowd they face.

Doomsday - Bay Area riff city bad boys on Creator-Destructor Records. A blend of dive bombs, Bay Area hardcore, thrash, and high energy performances.

Trencher - Oakland speed metal legions - Trencher, quickly established themselves as a standout in the Bay Area Heavy Metal community, known for thunderous riffing, twin guitar leads, and aggressive live performance. Trencher pays homage to early thrash and speed metal bands.

Cobweb - East Bay Heavy Metal featuring members of Roke and Cartilage.

metal. thrash.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$30 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-15d.html

Watch and listen:

Interceptor: Sorceress: https://youtu.be/l8aoSbglCMI