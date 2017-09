<p>Join the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club as they host the Interior Savings Moonlight Movie Tour event at Beasley Park in Lake Country. </p>

<p>Bring the whole family out for a movie in the park. Bring a picnic. Come early and check out the displays and activities. </p>

<p>Bring your lawn chair or blanket for seating in the park. Leave your furry family members at home please since dogs are not allowed in the park during the summer. </p>