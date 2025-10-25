INTO THE VOID: TECHNO EXPERIENCE

Above DNA:

Lefty

Femme Fatale

Gomezzy

Saint Triste

Miss Gia

Step Into the Void -- an immersive techno event built for those who crave the darker side of dance music. Surrounded by walls of sound and light, this experience dives deep into the realms of minimal, industrial, and hard techno.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-24d.html

techno.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$14 after;

$20 door.