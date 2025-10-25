Into The Void: Techno Experience
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
INTO THE VOID: TECHNO EXPERIENCE
Above DNA:
Lefty
Femme Fatale
Gomezzy
Saint Triste
Miss Gia
Step Into the Void -- an immersive techno event built for those who crave the darker side of dance music. Surrounded by walls of sound and light, this experience dives deep into the realms of minimal, industrial, and hard techno.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-24d.html
techno.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$14 after;
$20 door.
