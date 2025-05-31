Into The Void: Techno Experience
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
INTO THE VOID: TECHNO EXPERIENCE
Main Room:
Lefty
Step Into the Void -- an immersive 360° techno event built for those who crave the darker side of dance music. Surrounded by walls of sound and light, this experience dives deep into the realms of minimal, industrial, and hard techno. Featuring music from heavyweights like I Hate Models, Sara Landry, Amelie Lens, Joyhauser, Charlotte de Witte, Nina Kraviz, Maceo Plex, Lilly Palmer, Eli Brown, Nico Moreno, and Klangkuenstler, Into the Void is designed to strip everything away but the pulse.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-30.html
techno.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
