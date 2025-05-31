INTO THE VOID: TECHNO EXPERIENCE

Main Room:

Lefty

Step Into the Void -- an immersive 360° techno event built for those who crave the darker side of dance music. Surrounded by walls of sound and light, this experience dives deep into the realms of minimal, industrial, and hard techno. Featuring music from heavyweights like I Hate Models, Sara Landry, Amelie Lens, Joyhauser, Charlotte de Witte, Nina Kraviz, Maceo Plex, Lilly Palmer, Eli Brown, Nico Moreno, and Klangkuenstler, Into the Void is designed to strip everything away but the pulse.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-30.html

techno.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.