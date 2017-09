<p>An Intriguing Ladies Movie Night including a fashion show, wine, chocolate, door prizes, silent auction and more.</p>

<p>Fee: $25 includes a glass of sparkling wine, chocolate treats and a movie: The Devil Wears Prada</p>

<p>Tickets can be purchased at UBR, Tina Louise Dress Studio, Sassy shoes and any local Rotarian</p>

<p><img class='alignright size-full wp-image-12400' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ladies-Movie-Night_JPEG-Apr-23.jpg' alt='Ladies Movie Night_JPEG Apr 23' width='448' height='640' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ladies-Movie-Night_JPEG-Apr-23.jpg 448w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ladies-Movie-Night_JPEG-Apr-23-210x300.jpg 210w' sizes='(max-width: 448px) 100vw, 448px' /></p>