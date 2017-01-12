Introduction to Devices
Lake Country Branch - Okanagan Regional Library @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada
<p>For adults needing assistance with their mobile devices (smartphone, tablet or e-reader). 45 minute sessions are available free of charge. Phone 250-766-3141 to register.</p>
<p>Assistance is available on these topics:</p>
<ul>
<li>Help downloading e-Books or e-Audiobooks</li>
<li>Downloading an app</li>
<li>Setting up an e-mail account</li>
<li>Help using Facebook</li>
<li>Setting up with Skype</li>
</ul>
<p> Bring your valid library card, your device and its registration number!<strong> </strong></p>