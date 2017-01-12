Introduction to Devices

<p>For adults needing assistance with their mobile devices (smartphone, tablet or e-reader). 45 minute sessions are available free of charge. Phone 250-766-3141 to register.</p>

<p>Assistance is available on these topics:</p>

<ul>

<li>Help downloading e-Books or e-Audiobooks</li>

<li>Downloading an app</li>

<li>Setting up an e-mail account</li>

<li>Help using Facebook</li>

<li>Setting up with Skype</li>

</ul>

<p> Bring your valid library card, your device and its registration number!<strong> </strong></p>