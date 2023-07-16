Is This It: The Strokes Dance Party Anniversary

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

IS THIS IT: THE STROKES DANCE PARTY ANNIVERSARY

Main Room:

Bit

Damon

Over 20 years ago, five New Yorkers crafted \"Is This It\" an album that would launch not just a band's career arguably, but a whole music movement.

No title

trew

Over 20 years later, we celebrate one of the most iconic NY bands The Strokes with an Anniversary dance party paying tribute to their full discography, plus indie rock and indie pop anthems from 2000 to now including bangers from Franz Ferdinand, Arctic Monkeys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tame Impala, Bloc Party, Lcd Soundsystem, Interpol, The Rapture, The White Stripes, The Killers, Css, Mgmt, Empire of the Sun, Phoenix, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Fun., and more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-15.html

Watch and listen:

Is This It: The Strokes Anniversary Dance Party: https://youtu.be/qfO_j9xNZkY

indie rock. indie pop. indie dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Is This It: The Strokes Dance Party Anniversary - 2023-07-16 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Is This It: The Strokes Dance Party Anniversary - 2023-07-16 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Is This It: The Strokes Dance Party Anniversary - 2023-07-16 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Is This It: The Strokes Dance Party Anniversary - 2023-07-16 06:00:00 ical