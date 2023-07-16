Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

IS THIS IT: THE STROKES DANCE PARTY ANNIVERSARY

Main Room:

Bit

Damon

Over 20 years ago, five New Yorkers crafted \"Is This It\" an album that would launch not just a band's career arguably, but a whole music movement.

trew

Over 20 years later, we celebrate one of the most iconic NY bands The Strokes with an Anniversary dance party paying tribute to their full discography, plus indie rock and indie pop anthems from 2000 to now including bangers from Franz Ferdinand, Arctic Monkeys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tame Impala, Bloc Party, Lcd Soundsystem, Interpol, The Rapture, The White Stripes, The Killers, Css, Mgmt, Empire of the Sun, Phoenix, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Fun., and more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-15.html

Watch and listen:

Is This It: The Strokes Anniversary Dance Party: https://youtu.be/qfO_j9xNZkY

indie rock. indie pop. indie dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.