Ivan Coyote | Inspirational Storyteller

<p><img class='wp-image-12187 alignright' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ivan-2-938x1024.jpg' alt='ivan 2' width='316' height='345' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ivan-2-938x1024.jpg 938w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ivan-2-275x300.jpg 275w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ivan-2-768x838.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ivan-2.jpg 960w' sizes='(max-width: 316px) 100vw, 316px' />Ivan Coyote is the award-winning author of ten books, the creator of four short films, and has released three CDs that combine storytelling with music. Ivan is a seasoned stage performer and long-time road dog, and over the last eighteen years has become an audience favourite at storytelling, writer’s, film, poetry, and folk music festivals from Anchorage to Amsterdam.</p>

<p>The Globe and Mail newspaper called Coyote “a natural-born storyteller” and the Ottawa Xpress once said that “Coyote is to Canadian literature what kd lang is to country music: a beautifully odd fixture.”</p>

<p>Ivan often grapples with the complex and intensely personal issues of gender identity in their work, as well as topics such as family, class, social justice and queer liberation, but always with a generous heart, a quick wit, and the nuanced and finely-honed timing of a gifted raconteur. Ivan’s stories remind of us of our own fallible and imperfect humanity while at the same time inspiring us to change the world.</p>

