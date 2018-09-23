Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel

Performing Live:

Formed in London in the early 80's by identical Welsh twins Jay and Michael Aston, Gene Loves Jezebel flaunted a daring, alluring combination of New Wave's melodic energy and gothic rock's dark sensuality. The band further differentiated itself from the pack with the brothers' unconventional singing style (a bizarre mixture of yelps, screams, howls and hiccups interspersed liberally throughout the coy lyrics) and glammy androgynous appearance. The name of the band is a reference to Gene Vincent and his song \"Jezebel\". Gene Loves Jezebel's best known and loved songs are staples of their live sets, including \"Heartache\", \"Desire\", \"The Motion of Love\" and \"Jealous\".

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

