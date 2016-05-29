Jeff Piattelli – singer songwriter

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12849' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/May-28.jpg' alt='May 28' width='344' height='431' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/May-28.jpg 681w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/May-28-240x300.jpg 240w' sizes='(max-width: 344px) 100vw, 344px' />Jeff Piattelli, is a self-taught singer-songwriter based out of Kelowna BC. He developed a love and passion for music at a very young age, starting with learning to play the piano, and a few years later with singing and playing guitar. In his early teens he began writing songs in various genres. Jeff put together a band and after several months of practice they entered and won their first ever Battle of the Bands contest. They got to perform at Kelowna’s hottest summer festival at the time, Wakefest. Following that he was addicted to the feeling of being on stage and performing for a crowd.</p>

<p>After Spending some time playing hard rock he decided to switch gears and start as a solo performer playing mostly acoustic guitar. Jeff quickly realized this was where he excelled most, and began writing music almost everyday. Later that year he won a Valley wide songwriting competition and soon had his original song playing on several local radio stations. This inspired him to record more original music, Jeff recorded a solo acoustic album, which had 30,000 plays online and followed it with a full band album a few years later. Both of which saw several different songs such as “Superman”, “Beautiful Things” and “Listen” get regular radio play throughout the valley.</p>

<p>Jeff has pursued music through many platforms; from Summer Festivals, to huge events at Big White, playing the Best Buy Grand Opening, opening for Andrew Allen, songwriting and talent competitions, and even had his music featured on K96.3’s compilation CD of upcoming talent two years in a row.</p>

<p>He has spent the last several months writing all new original music. He is just beginning to perform the songs live, and even added a Ukulele to his act alongside his Guitar and Piano. Using a loop pedal while performing, it is always entertaining watching Jeff layer melodies over himself and fill out a room, even though he is a solo performer. Jeff will be performing a wide variety of music on May 28th, some old for long time fans and some new for those just discovering his songwriting talents. If you are a music lover, you won’t be disappointed!</p>