Dystopia DnB presents

JEN SYMMETRY + TALLY G

Above DNA:

Jen Symmetry (Mechanix / Proper / Subbass)

Tally G (Boomslang / Proper / Siren Project)

trew

Amber Leigh (Dystopia DNB / Fraktured SF)

The Doctor (Dystopia DNB)

Screwtape (Dystopia DNB / Shelter SF / Church of Drum & Bass)

Autopsy

R3M

Mac Sabbath DnB (Dystopia DNB / Cthulhu Bros DNB)

Take back your freedom and join us for a special Friday night of Drum and Bass. Come get 'baptized' to the sounds of Drum & Bass champions from all over the sprawl! January equals mammoth talent that we are pleased to welcome to the Bay Area.

Jen Symmetry has loved drum and bass for almost two decades, playing at clubs, parties, and festivals, where she regularly offers support for international headliners, recently including Aphrodite, Roni Size, Sam Binga, Ternion Sound, Nikki Nair, Anna Morgan, and Replicant to name a few. Her high-energy, precise performances have also recently earned her headlining spots of her own around the country. As a producer, Jen creates melodic bass-driven drum and bass and jungle, has releases on Vibe Raiders and Forefront Recordings, and is looking forward to new tunes making their way to label releases in the near future.

During the pandemic, Twitch provided an outlet while gigs were on hold, and after a year and a half on the platform, she gained recognition by winning the title of 916 Junglist/Dystopia DJ Battle champion and acquiring a nomination for Best Newcomer in the Twitch Breakbeat Awards.

Tally G, behind the decks off and on for the past two decades, has been playing DnB just a few years, a bit more than she's been throwing shows with her crew Dnbtherapy in El Paso, TX. She is one half of Hologynic and one half of Tex n Bass. She holds residencies with Boomslang Recordings (#Usdnb), Siren Project, Proper Chicago, The Distinguished (CO), Syncopation (AZ), and Thc Kru (#Usdnb). Tally G is also on the board of directors for Siren Project. She has played around the United States and is currently learning music production.