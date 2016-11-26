<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-11521' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Jim-Byrnes.jpg' alt='Jim Byrnes' width='287' height='430' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Jim-Byrnes.jpg 287w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Jim-Byrnes-200x300.jpg 200w' sizes='(max-width: 287px) 100vw, 287px' />Jim Byrnes was born in St. Louis, Missouri – that’s blues country. By age thirteen, Jim was singing and playing blues guitar. His first professional gig was in 1964. Over the years, he has had the great fortune to appear with a virtual who’s who of the blues. From Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker to Taj Mahal and Robert Cray, Jim has been on the blues highway for 45 years.<br />

Byrnes moved to Vancouver, BC in the mid-70s after years of drifting, working odd jobs and playing music. In 1981 he put together a band that became a staple of the local music scene. In 1986 the Jim Byrnes Band played 300 nights.</p>

<p>Jim Byrnes’ fame as an actor has grown immeasurably from his too-numerous-to-mention TV and movie roles, highlights including television’s Wiseguy and Highlander series, and his national variety show The Jim Byrnes Show.<br />

Jim has proven that a serious car accident in 1972 has done anything but hinder him. Despite two swipes with death and some pretty hard knocks, Byrnes has still managed to rack up an enviable string of credits, both on and off-screen.</p>

<p>Jim’s first love, however, is the blues. His evocative, smoky vocals are found in a truth that doesn’t come overnight. In 1981 he released Burnin’, followed in 1987 with I’ve Turned My Nights into Days and 1995’s Juno-Award winning That River.</p>

<p>Jim has produced five outstanding albums in six years since he hooked up with Steve Dawson, one of North America’s most critically acclaimed roots music producers. 2004’s Fresh Horses and 2006’s gospel tinged Juno Award winning House Of Refuge set standards that aren’t often equaled.</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideJimByrnes'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideJimByrnes</a>.</p>