Jim Byrnes with special guest Kenny Wayne

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-11521' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Jim-Byrnes-200x300.jpg' alt='Jim Byrnes' width='200' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Jim-Byrnes-200x300.jpg 200w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Jim-Byrnes.jpg 287w' sizes='(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px' />Jim Byrnes was born in St. Louis, Missouri – that’s blues country. By age thirteen, Jim was singing and playing blues guitar. His first professional gig was in 1964. Over the years, he has had the great fortune to appear with a virtual who’s who of the blues. From Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker to Taj Mahal and Robert Cray, Jim has been on the blues highway for 45 years.</p>

<p>Byrnes moved to Vancouver, BC in the mid-70s after years of drifting, working odd jobs and playing music. In 1981 he put together a band that became a staple of the local music scene. In 1986 the Jim Byrnes Band played 300 nights.</p>

<p>Jim Byrnes’ fame as an actor has grown immeasurably from his too-numerous-to-mention TV and movie roles, highlights including television’s Wiseguy and Highlander series, and his national variety show The Jim Byrnes Show.</p>

<p>Jim has proven that a serious car accident in 1972 has done anything but hinder him. Despite two swipes with death and some pretty hard knocks, Byrnes has still managed to rack up an enviable string of credits, both on and off-screen.</p>

<p>Jim’s first love, however, is the blues. His evocative, smoky vocals are found in a truth that doesn’t come overnight. In 1981 he released <a href='http://www.jamestbyrnes.com/music1.html'>Burnin</a>’, followed in 1987 with <a href='http://www.jamestbyrnes.com/music1.html'>I’ve Turned My Nights into Days</a> and 1995’s Juno-Award winning <a href='http://www.jamestbyrnes.com/music2.html'>That River</a>.</p>

<p>Jim has produced five outstanding albums in six years since he hooked up with Steve Dawson, one of North America’s most critically acclaimed roots music producers. 2004’s <a href='http://www.jamestbyrnes.com/music3.html'>Fresh Horses</a> and 2006’s gospel tinged Juno Award winning <a href='http://www.jamestbyrnes.com/music4.html'>House Of Refuge</a> set standards that aren’t often equalled.</p>

<p>Jim Byrnes plays 150 dates a year in North America and Europe. He will continue to bring his music to stages all over the world. Who could ask for more than that?</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-11522' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Kenny-Wayne.jpg' alt='Kenny Wayne' width='224' height='276' />W<strong>ith Special Guest Star Kenny</strong><strong> “Blues Boss” Wayne</strong></p>

<p>The Legendary Blues and Boogie Woogie piano master <strong>Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne</strong> is hailed by <strong>LIVING BLUES</strong> magazine as “<em>an artist bringing the piano back to the front ranks of contemporary Blues</em>“. This 2006 <strong>Juno Award winner</strong> and a multi <strong>Maple Blues Award</strong> winner is at the forefront of modern day blues piano practitioners.</p>

<p><strong>Tickets $25.00 includes all services charges</strong></p>